Back to School: Keeping your child happy with fun, healthy snacks and lunches

What do you usually pack for your child’s lunch or snacks? It’s not always the easiest decision to make, but we can help with that.

Sanford Health Dietitian Rachel Iverson gave KX some tips on packing nutritious lunches and snacks for your children.

Iverson says, “When you are thinking about packing meals for your kid don’t think of them as a child. You kind of want to pack like a mini adult because if we think of them as having the same type of pallet as us they are going to explore more food choices. Instead of sending them like a Lunchables, send them a pasta salad or send them leftovers from dinner. Don’t make a kids meal and an adult meal. Everyone should be eating the same thing in your household.”

Bismarck Public Schools also has its own list of healthy snacks to try. For more information, click here.