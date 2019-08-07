Donate today: Fill the Bus school supply drive to help 200 local families

The National Retail Federation estimates that the average household will spend nearly 700 dollars on back to school shopping.

The cost of clothes, supplies, and more add up fast each school year and that’s why one annual fundraiser is a big help in minimizing the cost for many families.



The Sunrise Rotary will host its annual Fill the Bus school supply drive today, Wednesday, August 7, at Town and Country Credit Union.



“There’s actually a very big need for a lot of kids that go to school without the adequate supplies that they need every year,” said Brett Tinnes, Sunrise Rotary’s co-chair for this year’s Fill the Bus event. “So last year, once we tallied up everything that we raised, there was about 14-thousand dollars of school supplies.”

Supplies were donated to 160 kids last year, and this year, about 200 families are registered with the Salvation Army to receive back to school items collected today.



The most needed items are wide-ruled notebooks, sharpie AND washable markers, 12-inch wooden rulers, and Fiskars scissors.



These items alone cost about 20 dollars per child.

Additional items include folders, pencil bags, Clorox wipes, kleenex, highlighters, crayons, red and black pens, post-it notes and glue sticks.



You can Fill the Bus from 10 am – 3 pm Wednesday, and from 11:30 to 1 is Town and Country’s Back to School Party where there will be a free hot dog lunch, a princess and superhero meet-n-greet, balloon animals and face painting.



Any surplus supplies will be distributed to schools in the area.