Fill the Bus: Providing Bismarck-Mandan children school supplies

Today is the day to help kids all around our community as they head back to school. Fill the Bus is a program that has been helping local children get the school supplies they need since 1997.

It has grown from just one bus at Kirkwood Mall to two buses at both of the Red Carpet Locations. This is all for parents who need help providing their children with school supplies in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

If you are in need of supplies, contact your local school and they will tell you when you can pick up the supplies, which will typically be on the first day of school.

The most needed school supplies this year include:

Backpacks

Markers

Sharpies

Colored Pencils

Healthy Snacks

The Red Carpet Car Wash has buses at both their north and south locations from 6 am to 6 pm.

You can drop off new school supplies or they will also accept monetary donations. Roughly 25% of kids in the Bismarck-Mandan qualify for free or reduced meals, so there’s a lot of students in need.

If you can’t make it today you can also donate online.