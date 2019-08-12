Gateway to Science partners with local businesses for STEM programs

It’s almost time to go back to school and it’s important your children get the best education they can. Research shows that having your kids get involved with STEM-related courses will benefit them in the future.
Gateway to Science‘s whole idea is to inspire the discovery of science through hands-on learning for children.
The Executive Director of Gateway to Science, Beth Demke tells KX more about the upcoming Back to School events and how they have been partnering with UTTC Intertribal Research & Resource Center, NISC, and new this summer, Bobcat.
Gateway to Science Programming and Events:
- Capital Campaign Pledge Day –recognizing current and new capital campaign supporters.
- Thursday, August 22 @ 2:30 pm: At new Gateway to Science site across from the MDU Resources Community Bowl (1701 Canary Ave)
- Open house from 3:00 –6:00 pm in current Gateway to Science gallery (1810 Schafer Street)
- STEM Adventure Club–afterschool club for grades 1-5
- Begins Tuesday, September 10
- Meets Tuesdays for 10 weeks 4:00 pm –5:15 pm
- Members $110 / Non-members $135
- Registration at gatewaytoscience.org
- Fall STEM Spectacular
- Saturday, October 12o1:00 pm –4:00 pm
- Free event featuring hands-on activities for all ages
- STEM Adventure Mini Camp–held on days there is no school for grades 1-5 (we follow the BPS calendar)
- Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18
- 8:30am –4:30pm
- Members $60 / Non-members $75oRegistration at gatewaytoscience.org
- Preschool Discovery Hour–for ages 3 –K and accompanying adult
- Saturday, August 24 (topic is Chemistry & Color)
- Saturday, September 14
- No pre-registration required
- $7 per child / Gateway to Science members free
- Science First Fridays–for families of early learners ages 0 –5
- Gallery open Friday mornings from 9:00 am –10:00 am exclusively for families of children ages 0 –5
- Regular gallery admission applies / Members free
- STEMzone–Gateway to Science on the Go brings activities to your location (schools, libraries, community events