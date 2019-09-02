Importance behind mind & body health for students

At all grade levels, student health is a top priority. But college can be an especially tough time to keep up with what it takes to stay healthy, both mentally and physically.



Becky Farr gives us from tips from those who know best at Minot State.

Get enough sleep, eat fruits and vegetables, and exercise. Those are the basics when it comes to a healthy lifestyle.



But there’s more to it than that.



“If you’re not physically well, it can affect your mental health and when your mental health isn’t well, it can definitely affect your physical health,” Melissa Fettig, director of student health and counseling services at Minot State said.



Many students are busy with class, work, sports, and social lives, and keeping track of overall health tends to take the back seat.



Balancing so many aspects of life can be exhausting, and an MSU counselor says mental health should be prioritized like anything else.



Troy Roness said, “Some of the biggest things that people often forget is that earlier prevention strategies are much better than late intervention strategies.”



Early prevention could be just paying attention and learning to cope with signs of stress.

Roness says to practice mindfulness. Track your thoughts and consider how positive or negative they are.



He also advises maintaining a support network – especially for those away from their families.



For grad student Kelsey Dockter, having a support system at school has been huge.



“Having others around, kind of encouraging you in your community and for me, personally it was professors,” she said. “They came and encouraged me to actually come here so that really helped.”



She was encouraged to go to counseling and said she didn’t realize how much she needed it until she actually went.



Roness said, “Most people assume, well I don’t have anxiety, I don’t have depression, I don’t have any sort of trauma that I know of at the moment so I don’t need counseling.”

But taking the time to reflect can make all the difference.

The ND chapter for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 14 in Minot’s Oak Park. Proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



And on October 8, Minot State will host Connect Model Suicide Prevention – Gatekeeper Training. More information on that will be released soon.