More than 1,100 Bismarck students to begin school year with distance learning

With less than two weeks to go before the first day of school in Bismarck, we have a clearer picture of how many students have opted for distance learning.

According to Bismarck Public Schools, 559 elementary school students will start the year with no classroom time. That’s about nine percent of the BPS elementary school population.

581 kids, or eight percent of students in grades 6 through 12, will distance learn every day.

The school district says those numbers may shift before the first day of school on August 31st.

Click here to see the Bismarck Public Schools school restart plan.

