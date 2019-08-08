More than 20 open positions with Minot Public Schools

There are more than 1,600 people employed by Minot Public Schools.



MPS will kick off the school year with 65 new teachers, but there are still some teaching positions open.

There are currently more than 20 job opportunities in the public school system, including paraprofessionals, food service, playground supervisors, and substitutes.



Full or part-time options depend on each individual position, but one of the most-needed positions each school year is part-time.

“We always need bus drivers,” said Superintendent Mark Vollmer. “If you are looking for a rewarding experience and working with kids, bus driving is a great opportunity. So we’re looking for bus drivers, there are specific requirements with that but yeah, please, if you have that CDL license we encourage people to consider coming to work for us.

Click here for a full list of MPS’ open positions.

The first day of school is Thursday, August 22.