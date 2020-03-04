U. of Mary Rome program students are given the opportunity to finish the semester in Arizona

As positive cases of coronavirus continues to make global headlines, the University of Mary officials say no cases have been reported on or close to their Rome Campus in the Monteverde Nuovo neighborhood of the Eternal City.

University officials say they have been carefully monitoring the situation in Italy, and have informed their students that they can return to the United States but at their own discretion.

They say students who choose to come back home will have the opportunity to continues their studies for the rest of the semester through online classes or in-person in Arizona.

Both the CDC and the United States Department of State have increased their travel alert level for Italy. Officials at the university say they didn’t want their students to be stuck there and they already started working on travel arrangements to bring all their students back.

Since the Bismarck campus can’t accommodate all of the returning students, they are giving students the options to continue their education online.

However, starting March 20th, the Rome program operations will relocate to the University of Mary’s Campus in Arizona where students can spend the last five weeks of the semester after getting screened for the coronavirus.

The university is working on making a decision about the Maymester session of their Rome program by the end of next week.