Williston State College expands scholarship to help students impacted by COVID-19

The Williston State College Foundation is expanding the reach of it’s Regional County Scholarship.

This scholarship is typically only available to recent high school graduates.

But with COVID-19 disrupting people financially they decided to open it up to include the last three years of graduating classes.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for four semesters.

Vice President of Academic Affairs says “We’re just really excited that the foundation is always putting students first. They’re always working to make sure that students that want to come to Williston State don’t have financial barriers in order to come.”