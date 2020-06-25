Backyard BBQ June 24th Weather Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms will push across north-central North Dakota tonight and perhaps into early tomorrow morning, but more widespread precipitation will be possible by later tomorrow morning. This will be the result of a surface low and attendant warm and cold fronts pushing across the area. Although severe weather will be possible, it appears at this point that the best chances will be east of our viewing area. Expect dry and slightly cooler weather Friday before much warmer weather this weekend. Chances for rain will also begin to go back up starting as early as Saturday to the northwest, with better chances further into the state by Sunday. A warm and active weather pattern will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast through early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder