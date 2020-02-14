5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fifth consecutive year.

Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday that all reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.”

Track president Chip Wile says “we have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support.”

Some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country/pop star Darius Rucker.

President Donald Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. He’s the first sitting president since George W. Bush in 2004 to attend the Daytona 500.

Other pre-race celebrities: Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag. WWE star Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag. Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with the United States Air Force Band, will sing the national anthem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

