Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a storybook finish to the 2018 Daytona 500. The famous No. 3, back in Victory Lane, 20 years to the day after the great Dale Earnhardt drove that number to victory at Daytona.

Driver Austin Dillon made several dreams a reality that day, winning for his boss, who just happens to be his grandfather Richard Childress.

Dillon is in the victory photo of Dale Earnhardt as a little boy. Now with his own confetti-filled picture on the wall, he hopes to deliver again for Childress this year.

MORE DAYTONA NEWS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Videos

    Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

    Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

    Top Volunteers

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

    High School Basketball 2.11.20

    Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

    High School Hockey 2.11.20

    Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

    Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

    Legacy Coach

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

    Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

    Linton-HMB Bball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

    KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

    Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

    Marijuana Measure

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

    America's Top Dog

    Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

    Fishing Maps

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

    Tax Help

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

    Epilepsy Diagnosis

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

    Bowbells Recycling

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

    Kenmare Elections

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

    Fargo Officer

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

    Allergies on VDay

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

    KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

    Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"
    More Video

    KX News Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Daily Pledge

    More Daily Pledge