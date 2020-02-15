Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Logano celebrates with his crew after winning the first of the two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.

Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday’s 50-minute session of final preparation for NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl. He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.

William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.

Toyota drivers — the manufacturer only has five entries in Sunday’s season-opening race — did not participate in final practice. Only 26 of the 40 cars used the track time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the pole alongside Alex Bowman.

Logano and Byron, winners of their respective qualifying races, start on the second row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

