DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wrecking on the final lap of last year’s Daytona 500 stung more than Brad Keselowski initially revealed.

The 2012 Cup Series champion had told his cancer-stricken father before traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida, that he was going to win NASCAR’s season-opening race for him.

“I thought about him the whole plane ride home and how close I was,” said Keselowski.

Keselowski has waited a year for another shot, and this one comes with a heavy heart.

Keselowski’s father, Bob, died in December at age 70 following a two-year bout with cancer.