Daytona 500 live updates: Chase Elliott wins first stage, wreck knocks William Byron out of race

Big Race - Daytona

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon after heavy rain forced it to be postponed over the weekend.

“The Great American Race” had to be postponed after just 20 laps around Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. It was just the second time in 62 years the race had to be postponed, the Associated Press reports.

Check back here for live updates throughout the Daytona 500 (Latest updates will appear at top and all times are ET):

4:50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has won Stage 1 of the 2020 Daytona 500.

4:43 p.m.: The first big wreck of the race is William Byron.

Byron, driving car 24, flew across the grass and into a wall. The crash ended the young driver’s day at Daytona International.

In an interview after the crash, Byron said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was moving aggressively across his bumper ahead of the crash.

4:08 p.m.: Cars are moving again at Daytona International, more than 24 hours after the race first officially started.

4:07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race track.

3:50 p.m.: Drivers are on the track at Daytona International and are getting ready for the race to restart.

3:15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona International Speedway says fans will be the ones to help restart the big race on Monday by saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” President Donald Trump was the one who made the call on Sunday during his visit.

3 p.m.: There’s just one hour to go until the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Kelly Armstrong's Re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kelly Armstrong's Re-election"

Grand Forks Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Forks Fire"

Kildeer Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kildeer Pursuit"

Shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20"

Boneshakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boneshakers"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

College Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Sports"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Dangerous Blades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous Blades"

Rural Home Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Home Care"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge