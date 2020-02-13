NASCAR insider breaks down Logano-Keselowski spat, Johnson’s final Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The race week drama at Daytona International Speedway has focused on a crash between teammates.

On Thursday’s Countdown to Daytona, NASCAR insider Holly Cain joined hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly to discuss the relationship between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski following their collision at the Clash.

Cain also discussed Jimmie Johnson’s competitive nature as the NASCAR legend enters his final Daytona 500.

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge