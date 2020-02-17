PHOTOS: Meet the drivers in Monday’s Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona
Posted: / Updated:

Jimmie Johnson sits in his car before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s going to take another day to determine the winner of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR’s season-opening race was postponed following a second rain delay, pushing the event into Monday. It’s the second time in 62 years and first time since 2012 that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday. You can scroll through the gallery below to see many of the drivers participating in today’s race.

  • Reed Sorenson rides in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Brendan Gaughan participates in pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Clint Bowyer takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Kyle Busch takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Michael McDowell takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • John Hunter Nemechek takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Chase Elliott walks down pit road before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Tyler Reddick takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Chris Buescher takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Christopher Bell takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Matt DiBenedetto takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Kurt Busch takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Austin Dillon takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Martin Truex Jr. takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Brad Keselowski takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Kevin Harvick takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Jimmie Johnson climbs in his car before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the leader 20 laps into the race when the rain returned, sending drivers back to pit road.

The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The second stoppage was prompted by heavier rain, further soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Kelly Armstrong's Re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kelly Armstrong's Re-election"

Grand Forks Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Forks Fire"

Kildeer Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kildeer Pursuit"

Shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20"

Boneshakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boneshakers"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

College Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Sports"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Dangerous Blades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous Blades"

Rural Home Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Home Care"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge