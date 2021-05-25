Bismarck/Dickinson Weather

Tuesday

67° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 67° 40°

Wednesday

57° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 40% 57° 37°

Thursday

50° / 36°
Showers
Showers 50% 50° 36°

Friday

62° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 62° 46°

Saturday

71° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 71° 45°

Sunday

74° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 74° 46°

Monday

77° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 77° 49°

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
61°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
65°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
66°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
67°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
7%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
60°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
47°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

