Aerial video: Where the border wall ends in Arizona

NOGALES, Arizona (Border Report) — During a stop about 6 miles from the border in Nogales, Arizona, a rancher told our team illegal immigration was problematic for locals who lived where there was no fence.

According to mapping from RevealNews.org and the Center for Investigative Reporting, there aren’t too many spots in the state without fences or vehicle barriers. However, we were able to find one of them.

Drone videographer Henry Takai shot video of the area. You can see his clips above.

RELATED LINK: Reporter Anna Wiernicki profiled how the fence impacts people who work and live in Nogales.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

