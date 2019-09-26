Columbus business owners say 1916 Battle of Columbus drives current tourism

Border Report Tour

by: Anna Wiernicki and Steffi Lee

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

COLUMBUS, New Mexico (Border Report) — It’s been more than 100 years since Pancho Villa invaded the small town of Columbus, New Mexico, but local businesses say the Battle of Columbus is actually what drives nearly all of the tourism in their community. 

Villa, a Mexican revolutionary leader, invaded Columbus in March 8-9, 1916. Eighteen Americans were killed in this raid, but local business owners like Irma Gonzales say people on both sides of the border consider him a hero. 

Gonzales, who has lived in Columbus for three decades, owns and operates her own restaurant. She says most of her customers are tourists. 

“The tourists, they do talk about Pancho Villa,” she said. “They go to the museum too and learn about the history of him. They do see him as a hero because he is the only one to cross the United States.” 

At Los Milagros Hotel just right down the street, pictures of Villa also cover the wall. 

“No one knows for sure why he raided (Columbus),” Phillip Skinner, the owner of the hotel said. “There are five or six theories out there.” 

Skinner says once a year, the town of Columbus celebrates the Battle of Columbus with their neighbors across the border. 

“Palomas has a party for them, dinner and then those riders get special permission to cross and then there is a switching of flags,” he said. 

Skinner also emphasizes that both Palomas and Columbus are interdependent on each other. For example, students who are American citizens living in Mexico cross the border every morning to attend school. 

“There are 5,000 people in Palomas,” he said. “Seven hundred kids cross that border. That’s at least 300 families over there. We have that relationship. It’s been a long time – 60 years going and of course, Columbus is dependent on the border crossing.” 

“As most border communities, we’re not unusual in having this very close relationship where we’re dependent on each other,” he added.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Croby Svihovec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Croby Svihovec"

Century Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Golf"

St. Mary's Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf"

Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation"

Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26"

Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Arson Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Charge"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Credit Myths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Myths"

Cannabis Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Study"

Breaking and Entering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking and Entering"

The Big Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big Event"

Divide Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divide Co"

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"
More Video

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss