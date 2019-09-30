PHOTOS: Border Patrol monitors people swimming between Mexico and U.S.

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — In much of Texas, the border barrier between the United States and Mexico is natural. It’s the Rio Grande.

Through most of the state, you won’t find a wall or fencing — just water.

While we were traveling through Laredo, we saw people out enjoying the water for both swimming and fishing. With wide-open borders, the Border Patrol was closely monitoring the situation.

The Border Report team learned from Border Patrol agents around 60 to 70 people cross over daily in this area by Los Dos Laredos Park.

Here are a few images captured by photojournalist Ozzie Carrillo:

