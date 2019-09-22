PHOTOS: Border Wall in San Diego

Live Now
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — The border wall begins in the Pacific Ocean and stretches some 14 miles inland through San Diego.

This stretch of wall is 18 feet tall and was recently labeled a “world class security system” by President Trump.

At Friendship Park, that wall serves as a spot for families and loved ones to unite. For four hours on both Saturday and Sunday, people can greet each other through the border fence. Photojournalist Ozzie Carillo captured these images during Sunday’s visit to the border wall.

In other spots along the wall in San Diego, construction continues on a secondary fence. This portion features 30-foot beams. It’s roughly 20 feet north of the primary wall. Construction is expected to be complete in January 2020.

RELATED LINK: The barries that make up the border wall

