PHOTOS: Security cams on West Texas ranch capture suspected illegal immigration

by: Austin Kellerman and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) —  Brite Ranch trustee Jim White  says security cameras he’s installed over the last few years have helped capture everything from migrants illegally entering Texas to people trying to run drugs across the border.

White told Anna Wiernicki he’s installed a security gate on the main road of his ranch outside Marfa to stop traffic coming in and out. He’s also invested in a wireless camera network installed across his ranch. The cameras are all controlled remotely through a computer or cell phone. 

Check out the photo gallery below to see a few of the images White shared with BorderReport.com:

  A security camera captures images of people along the U.S.-Mexico Border by Brite Ranch in Presidio County, Texas. (Courtesy: Jim White)
  • A security camera captures images of people along the U.S.-Mexico Border by Brite Ranch in Presidio County, Texas. (Courtesy: Jim White)
  • A security camera captures images of people along the U.S.-Mexico Border by Brite Ranch in Presidio County, Texas. (Courtesy: Jim White)
  • A security camera captures images of people along the U.S.-Mexico Border by Brite Ranch in Presidio County, Texas. (Courtesy: Jim White)
  • Jim White says it was a busy first six months capturing trespassers after installing security cameras at Brite Ranch. This is an image captured on one of his security cameras of a bag left behind on his property. (Courtesy: Jim White)
  • Image captured on one of Brite Ranch’s security cameras shows U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, along with local law enforcement, surrounding this truck with several bags.(Courtesy: Jim White)
  • A bag left behind on Brite Ranch’s property captured on a security camera. (Courtesy: Jim White)

RELATED LINKS: How Brite Ranch turned to technology to secure its land by the border

White later learned about a company from San Diego that eventually came in and installed radar towers. These towers function as an electronic fence. He says the different technologies have made his ranch more secure for the families and employees of his ranch. 

“It turned into a wonderful security system,” he said. “We were able to, in cooperation with Border Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office, stop a lot of the dope running through here.” 

RELATED LINKS | Aerial Video: Open border with Mexico over West Texas

White says he hasn’t seen any drug smuggling attempts across his ranch in more than one year. 

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

