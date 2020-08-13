Backyard BBQ August 12th Weather Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather for the next 36 hours or so, keeping our skies clear and winds generally light. Overnight lows will reach the 50s but we'll quickly warm up tomorrow with daytime highs in the 80s and low 90s out to the west. Late tomorrow we'll see an increasing wind out of the southeast as high pressure moves to the east. Friday will be the warmest day in the forecast for most, with increasing humidity levels. At the same time, a cold front will sweep across the viewing area. This will set the stage for possible thunderstorm development, primarily across central North Dakota by late in the afternoon. Some of the storms may reach severe levels, owing to the amount of instability in the atmosphere. There will be additional slight chances for thunderstorms through the weekend, although confidence continues to remain low for the placement of storms. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will stay close to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder