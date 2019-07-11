Backyard BBQ July 10th Weather Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms forming in Montana this evening may push into western North Dakota later tonight. Some may be strong to severe as they do so, and as such a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our southwestern counties. Storms will gradually weaken as they push into our state where instability is lower, nevertheless there will be a good chance for rain for the entire viewing area by tomorrow morning. Some thunderstorms may reform across our north and east tomorrow along a lifting boundary, with the potential again for some of these to be severe. However, the main surface low will be across the border into Canada by tomorrow night, and the severe threat will lower. We could see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms Saturday across our northwest, with temperatures beginning to climb. There is a slight chance for more precipitation to end the weekend, with continued chances through next week. In addition, temperatures will begin to warm through next week, with the potential for severe weather on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder