Backyard BBQ July 10th Weather Forecast

Cash Wise

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies tonight will remain mostly clear with tranquil conditions. We begin a big warm-up tomorrow, with highs approaching and exceeding 90 in many locales. A weak cold front will push through North Dakota and could be the focal point for a few thunderstorms if a strong cap breaks. Temperatures may cool slightly Friday, but quickly warm back up this weekend. There will be a few chances for precipitation through the weekend, with the best chance for widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss