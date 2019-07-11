Backyard BBQ July 10th Weather Forecast

Skies tonight will remain mostly clear with tranquil conditions. We begin a big warm-up tomorrow, with highs approaching and exceeding 90 in many locales. A weak cold front will push through North Dakota and could be the focal point for a few thunderstorms if a strong cap breaks. Temperatures may cool slightly Friday, but quickly warm back up this weekend. There will be a few chances for precipitation through the weekend, with the best chance for widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder