Backyard BBQ June 17th Weather Forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain with us overnight as another cold front arrives from the northwest. This front will also be the focal point for additional isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, with the main threat further south. Cooler air moving in will keep daytime highs below average, especially back to the northwest where cloud cover will help keep temperatures down in the lower 60s. Temperatures will start to rebound slightly as we end the week and head into the weekend, with rain chances persisting. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms may be this weekend as pieces of energy in the upper-level atmosphere rotate around in the northwest flow from an upper-level low anchored to our northeast. We’ll look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures to begin next week with breezy conditions sticking around.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

