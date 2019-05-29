Celebrate Sober

Putting North Dakota First is the mission and drive behind KX News. Community service and outreach projects are the backbone of our local community.

Put the brakes on drunk driving! North Dakota ranks third in the country for states with the most impaired driving deaths per capita. In 2017 one alcohol-related crash occurred every 10 hours and one alcohol-related vehicle fatality occurred every 7 days. The average blood alcohol content among DUI offenders in North Dakota is .15, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

Putting North Dakota First is proudly sponsored by 1st International Bank & Trust and McDonalds.