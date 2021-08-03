Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast

With jury selection expected to be completed by the end of today, Wednesday will mark the official start of Chad Isaak’s trial and what many consider the most important day of any trial, the opening statements.

It will also mark the first chance we have to actually watch what is happening inside the courtroom.

And while many North Dakotans who are following this trial know of (or have at least heard of) the defendant, Chad Isaak, most probably don’t know the individuals who will be the daily, lead voices of the legal aspects of the case: The attorneys.

The Defense Team: The attorneys who will be representing Chad Isaak throughout the trial are from the Vogel Law Firm which serves North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota.

Jesse H. Walstad – An attorney from Vogel’s Bismarck office who practices in general civil and criminal litigation, he is a graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law.

Bruce D. Quick – An attorney from Vogel’s Fargo office who practices in criminal defense. He graduated from North Dakota State University and also attended the University of North Dakota School of Law. He currently teaches at North Dakota State University and Concordia College.

Luke T. Heck – An attorney from Vogel’s Fargo office who practices in criminal defense. He graduated from Jamestown College before attending the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.

The Prosecution Team: These are the attorneys who will be representing the State of North Dakota.

Gabrielle J. Goter – The state attorney for Morton County who works out of Mandan, she graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law and has represented the State of North Dakota in numerous cases over the past decade.

Austin Gunderson – An attorney who works out of Mandan, he graduated from the University of Montana School of Law and has been representing the State of North Dakota in multiple cases since 2017.

Karlei K. Neufeld – An attorney who works out of Bismarck, she graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law and has represented the State of North Dakota in several cases since 2016.

The Presiding Judge: The person overseeing the trial.

Judge David E. Reich – A graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law, he was appointed a District Judge in 2006. He has been practicing in the State of North Dakota since 1982.

The Chad Isaak trial is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.