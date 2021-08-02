Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Chad Isaak trial: The latest
Top Stories
Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast
City of Minot approves proposed 2022 budget
How long will smoky skies last?
Video
Statewide task force bringing fire departments together to fight wildland fires
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Rugby’s Bill Jansen named National Coach of the Year for girls’ track & field
Video
Top Stories
Bismarck Bucks bracing for final stretch of the regular season
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Century returns to the pitch ready to defend their state title
Video
Plays of the Week – August 1
Video
Bismarck 15’s World Series bound behind Fagerland’s no-hitter
Video
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s win regional semifinal game over West Fargo
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
The Crime
2 years later no motive established in slaying of four
Police look to Facebook, bank records in Mandan murders
Video
McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. was Key in Solving Mandan Murders
Video
Co-owner of business where 4 slain says she has no clue why
Video
BREAKING: Official Charges Filed Against Mandan Murder Suspect
Video
Latest Videos
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Grab Some Nuts Day
Video
Rugby's Bill Jansen named Coach of the Year for girls track & field
Video
Bismarck Bucks Battling for a Playoff Spot
Video
Century Soccer Ready to Defend Their Title
Video
How long will smoky skies last?
Video
Statewide task force bringing fire departments together to fight wildland fires
Video
Long-time Medora volunteer survives stroke, returns for her 15th year
Video
A look back, and forward, as Chad Isaak's quadruple homicide trial begins
Video
Over 300,000 people attended the 2021 North Dakota State Fair
Video
Concerns raised over the plan to save Coal Creek
Video
Cosmetology School
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Video
Plays of the Week - August 1
Video
Bismarck 15's win regional tournament behind no-hitter
Video
Three killed in crash near Glen Ullin
Video
Car show teaching driver safety
Video
Bismarck apartment fire displaces seven
Video
Man dead after crash in Minot
Video
Bismarck 15's one win away from World Series
Video
Bucks beat Blizzard for fourth time this season
Video
More Video
More The Crime Headlines
McLean County Sheriff’s Office helps identify suspects vehicle
Video
Mandan Police release statement following Chad Isaak arrest
Washburn man arrested for 4 counts of AA felony murder
Video
Timeline: Mandan Quadruple Murder Investigation
Latest Top Stories
Chad Isaak trial: The latest
Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast
City of Minot approves proposed 2022 budget
How long will smoky skies last?
Video
Statewide task force bringing fire departments together to fight wildland fires
Video
Long-time Medora volunteer survives stroke, returns for her 15th year
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Japan 2020
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Download the New App
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast
A look back, and forward, as Chad Isaak’s quadruple homicide trial begins
Video
Chad Isaak trial: The latest
KX News Live Stream
Concerns raised over the plan to save Coal Creek
Video