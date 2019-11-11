QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

How well do you know your CMA Awards history? Take our quiz to find out!

/**/

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge