College Sports
College Baseball: UMary gets series win over Minnesota Duluth
Video
College Baseball: UMary splits series with UMD at home
Video
College Sports: BSC Baseball splits with Lake Region State, BSC Softball falls in a sweep to the Royals
Video
College Hockey: University of Mary wins the national championship
Video
College Hockey: UMary one win away from their first national championship
Video
Bill to repeal religious exemption for childhood vaccinations heads to governor's desk
Video
North Dakota’s demand for COVID-19 vaccine drops
Video
How to tell whether a cloud is dangerous or harmless
Video
WDA Soccer: Minot shuts out Century; Bismarck beats St. Mary's
Video
WDA Baseball: Legacy tops St. Mary's in headliner
Video
WDA Softball takes center stage on busy Tuesday night
Video
Minnesota yard with 2,500 daffodils attracting attention
Video
Minot Diabetes Nonprofit
Video
Forest Service donates fire engines to Glenburn Fire Department
Video
KX Conversation: KX Net virtual job fair
Video
Minot man charged with attempted murder
Video
What’s the plan for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Dakota?
Video
Educating pregnant women about the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘We’ll keep our fingers crossed’: Local winery owners hope pandemic doesn’t impact the pour
Video
Your Health First: Millions of Americans are skipping the second COVID-19 dose
Video
After the Whistle: Getting to know the Des Lacs-Burlington softball team
Video
After the Whistle: The Voice of Class B
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR APR 27
Video
Project Love
Video
St. Mary's baseball looking to get back on track after hot start
Video
More Video
After the Whistle: UMary’s Jonathan Draheim’s rise to success in sophomore year
Video
Hockey: Minot State women fall in Frozen four, Beavers’ men’s team punches its ticket to semifinals
Video
College: Minot State softball wins, UMary and BSC swept at home; Mystics baseball splits with Dawson
Video
Hockey: UMary men and Minot State women advance to semifinals, Dakota College at Bottineau comes up short
Video
Softball: UMary gets home sweep, Minot State falls at home, and Legacy splits with Shanley
Video
ACHA Hockey Tournament: UMary and Dakota College at Bottineau men, Minot State women win; Williston State falls
Video
College Hockey: UMary, Williston State, and Dakota College at Bottineau men win to open national tournament, Minot State women fall
Video
UMary baseball and softball fall at home
Video
College: UMary soccer falls at home; Marauders baseball splits with Augustana
Video
Soccer: Minot and Bismarck win in season opener; UMary wins first home contest in 518 days
Video
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Boy stabbed at Grand Forks park, one in custody
Gov. Burgum signs electronic posting bill
The Dream Center in Bismarck breaks ground on new facility
Juror from Derek Chauvin trial says deliberations ‘should have been 20 minutes’
Guilty Again: Bowman man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder
Studio Entertainment: Liz Collin Performs “Howl”
Video
Man dies after rear-end crash near Westhope
KX Plus [April 28,2021]
Video
The Dream Center in Bismarck breaks ground on new facility
Burgum signs bill combining state Department of Health, Department of Human Services
Firearm sales spike good for gun business in North Dakota
Video
More Local News