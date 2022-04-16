Minot State’s Baseball team is currently six games above .500 after being 8-13 on March 27 ahead of their double header against Northern State University.

Head Coach Scott Eul credits the teams success to the experience they have playing together. He added having the depth they do this year allows for everyone to have a role on the team

“For us having guys that can come off the bench in any situation and help us win a ball game is huge and we’ve pinch ran a lot of guys and we’ve brought in defensive replacements and if someone is having a rough day on the mound we can bring somebody else in so it’s huge and we’ve talked about it all year know what your role is and be really good at it and I think that is something we’ve embraced and done a good job at this year” Eul said.

One of the Beavers that has found his role is starting pitcher RJ Martinez, dominaing on the mound this season, setting a single-game record for Minot State in strikeouts and being named NSIC pitcher of the week twice this year.

“Just trust the work that I’ve put in. I always knew I was capable of being a dominate performer and in past years I kind of would get in my own head about stuff but they just make sure I keep my head cool and stay out of it,” Martinez said.

One of the returns who has a new role this year is pitcher Jordan Chappell, making the move from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

“From coming out of the pen and being able to go out and throw just one, two or three innings just focusing on getting out where now coming out as a starter you kind of have to look at the overall picture of the game and stuff and work into the later innings,” Chappell said. “I think for me it was just having that mental shift coming out of the pen and stuff that allowed me to get to where I’m at.”

If you’ve been to a Beavers game this season you would see how much fun and energy they have on and off the field. Players said knowing their teammates have their back even when not playing helps them fight.

“I know from a pitching stand point later in the games body’s not really feeling it but when you get a loud dug out and they get you going it gives you that extra boost to keep going,” Ricky Apodaca, Junior Pitcher/Designated Hitter, said.

Going into the last month of the season players say the entire team knows they have what it takes to make it far.

“I think we just have to stay consistent and stay confident in us and what we’re doing. I think that everybody trust the process right now and it’s obviously working so I think we just need to stay with that,” Martinez said.