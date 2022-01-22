Basketball: Beaver’s Men’s and Women’s teams win big at home

Minot State men’s and women’s teams were both back at home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Concordia St. Paul.

The men were coming off a big win Friday night against Minnesota State-Mankato. The Beavers did not let their foot off the game on Saturday winning 98-54.

The women were also coming off a ten point win against Minnesota State-Mankato. The women’s team pulled off another double-digit win against Concordia winning 81-70.

UMary was also back at home on Saturday. The Marauders’ men’s team won 65-60. The Marauders’ women fell 74-60.

