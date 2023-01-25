One of multiple Minot natives on the Minot State Men’s Basketball roster is making an impact in his fourth year with the Beavers.

Redshirt sophomore Ben Bohl has scored in double figures two of the last three games, returning to the lineup December 30, 2022, after a broken hand sidelined him back in November.

After the Bishop Ryan alum didn’t play for about two months, readjusting to the speed of game has been a challenge in his first games of the season.

The flow of the game, trying to get back into that, knowing where I can get my best shots and where my sweet spots are. I’m getting into midseason form, conditioning was obviously a challenge at first but I feel like I’ve gotten there slowly, but it’s been a fun challenge,” Bohl said.

Going from zero games to being asked to play 20 minutes a game is a lot, but we know that he can contribute, he has done that in the past for us and, it’s been good to seem him better, more consistently here over the last couple of weekends because he’s a big part of our team and one of only three returners that we that we have in our program,” Head Coach Matt Murken said.