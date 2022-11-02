Senior Guard Breianna Smestad was named President of the Minot State Chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, or SAAC back in April.

The committee is essentially a bridge between athletes and faculty, made up of two representatives from every varsity sport, aiming to enhance the total student-athlete experience.

Smestad said while being president of the group is a big time commitment, she enjoys being in that role.

“I truly love it. I think it’s a great group of people. I’m able to meet so many new people that I wouldn’t have ever gotten to see before, hockey, football, golf, everything. I get to connect with all of the sports, and it’s worth the time commitment,” Smestad said.