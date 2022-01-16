Basketball: DCB defends home court in Sunday doubleheader

The Dakota College at Bottineau men’s and women’s teams held a doubleheader against the Northland Community College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon.

The first game of the day was on the women’s side. The Ladyjacks were 11-6 before Sunday’s matchup. It was a close one in the first quarter, but DCB pulled away after halftime to win 73-54.

The men had won six of their last eight going into their match-up against the Pioneers. It proved to be another close one in the first half, but the Lumberjacks would come out hot in the second half to win 102-71.