The two leading scorers for Minot State Men’s Basketball share more than just a knack getting buckets on the hardwood, but they also have a common way they made it to a four year university.

Fifth year guard Cam’ron Dunfee brings a veteran presence to the floor at Minot State.

“It’s really important that he plays well for us. He’s had a solid stretch of games now, but that experience matter, and his ability to to shoot the basketball has been huge for us and score the basketball,” Head Coach Matt Murken said.

“He’s been there, done that, so to speak at Minot State. He’s played in a lot of games and been in all of the gyms.”

The six foot three guard also brings a strong scoring punch, leading the Beavers with just over 15 points per game, tying a Division Two era school record with eight three’s in the win over St. Cloud State.

“Honestly, my team just got me the ball when I was open, they just hit me. All of our guys can really be capable of having a big game like that, and so if they’re open just find the open guy, find the hot hand and it just happened to be me that night,” Dunfee said.

Before joining the Beavers, Dunfee played two years of junior college hoops at Dawson Community College.

“I think I was lucky I came from a JUCO where the coach is pretty similar. JUCO really has the reputation where it’s just like chaos. In a lot of instances, it is, but my JUCO wasn’t necessarily, so I was kind of prepared. We did film, we did scout. We did five in, five out, so it’s not like I was playing 40 minutes. I think I have a good head on my shoulders from the coach I had before,” Dunfee said.

And this season he teams up with a former MonDak foe in North Dakota State College of Science transfer guard Khari Broadway.

“JUCO showed me a different side of basketball. It showed me that gritty basketball you need to have when you’re have hard games where you’ve got to grind it out, things like that,” Broadway said.

“Me and Cam were actually rivals in JUCO, so it’s kind of crazy coming here and playing on the rivals team now.”

Adjusting to the play style of JUCO hoops to the NSIC isn’t always easy .

“The physicality of our league is a big step up as far as how physical things are and how fast they move. It’s not that guys are necessarily better, but right now, a lot of teams in our league are playing fourth, fifth, even sixth year guys. Those guys are usually going to execute things and really take care of the basketball, make the right play and just that consistency sometimes takes awhile to develop,” Murken said.

But Broadway’s found early success, averaging 11 points a game in his first year with the Beavers.

“Here, it’s more like you have to really take your time on finding your spots, finding your guys and everything, and it’s really like attention to detail up here. That’s one thing that I really realize. I’m still picking up things that I need to take away from my game that I had in JUCO and then add something else for the NSIC to help me out,” Murken said.

Minot State Athletics announced a schedule change on Thursday, December 15. Instead of playing at Minnesota Crookston tomorrow night, the Beavers will UMary for a women’s game at 1:00 p.m. , with the men’s game to follow at 3:00 p.m.