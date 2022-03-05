Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks were looking to punch their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament. On Saturday they hosted North Platte in the Northwest Plains District Championship.
DCB 72, North Platte 52
by: Adeena Balthazor
