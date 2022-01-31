The Dakota College at Bottineau women’s basketball team is currently fifth in the Mon-Dak standings heading into the final stretch of the season.

In the second half of the season Head Coach Wayne Johnson said he’s impressed with how the defense has stepped up.

He added they are going to rely on the 15 players they have not just the starting five come postseason.

“It’s super to have the depth we have, it works both ways cause sometimes you got to find playing time for some of those people that are good players but it certainly helps when things aren’t going well with the five you have out on the floor and you’ve got someone else you can bring in,” Johnson said.

