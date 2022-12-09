The Bulldogs rolled to wins in the men’s and women’s games on Friday.
Men’s Game
|Minot State Beavers
|82
|Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
|95
|Final
Women’s Game
|Minot State Beavers
|54
|Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
|77
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The Bulldogs rolled to wins in the men’s and women’s games on Friday.
Men’s Game
|Minot State Beavers
|82
|Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
|95
|Final
Women’s Game
|Minot State Beavers
|54
|Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
|77
|Final
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter