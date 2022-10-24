Minot State Men’s Basketball replaces four of it’s top five point scorers after finishing with a 15-10 record a season ago.

“When you get a lot of new guys, you have to figure out who’s role is what role. Just time is the only way to figure it out, like repetition, seeing where your shots will come from and that’s how you’re going to figure it out,” Senior Guard Cam’ron Dunfee said.

With all of the work we’ve put in over the summer, we’re all ready to take the next step that we’ve been from previous years. Some people might have been role players or reserve players that are stepping into starting spots or there’s some transfers that have been propped into higher minute categories on the team,” Sophomore Guard Jaxon Gunville said.

The position group that might look the most different is the Beavers front court, including 7 foot big man Calvin Sisk joining the roster after redshirting last season.

“There’s not a lot of 7 foot 2 guys walking around, so if you see one in Minot, it’s probably Calvin Sisk, say hi to him and wish him good luck. But he’s got to learn how to use that height and be an impact in protecting the rim and and offense, tipping rebounds on offense or chasing them on defense and just using that size and using that strength,” Head Coach Matt Murken said.

The younger roster played four exhibition games in Canada this August, learning valuable lessons about closing out games.

“We really locked into, we need to pay attention to detail and we need to keep our foot on the gas in the second half and not just let little things slip and stuff the can cause games (to slip away). I think those two games at Winnipeg that we won at the end, we did a really good job down the stretch of holding our lead and keeping our composure,” Gunville said.