$8 billion dollars, it's an enormous sum sitting in the North Dakota Legacy Fund. Those controlling the investment of the 8 billion dollars, a small group of twelve.

The State Investment Board (SIB) is made up of high-ranking state officials like the Lt. Governor, the StateTreasurer, the Director of Workforce Safety and Insurance, and other appointed members. The SIB is advised by Callan, an out-of-state firm, who's worked with the state for decades.