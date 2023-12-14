Williston State Women’s Basketball sits atop the MonDak standings at 7-0 in league play, looking to take the region’s top spot after a runner up finish in the previous two seasons.

Leading the Tetons in scoring is sophomore guard Taylor Moffat at nearly 16.5 half points per game, stepping into the lead role as a transfer from the University of Albany in New York.

The well traveled Australian said her play style is all about creating opportunities for herself and teammates to score.

“The good thing about having a team we do is that we have threats all over the floor and that’s something as a team we worked on. We’ve gelled with that chemistry. I’m super grateful for getting my teammates the ball and me getting them the ball and that chemistry that we’ve built on the court I think has definitely helped,” Moffat said.

“She means a lot to the team. Her passing abilities and her energy on and off the court gives so much to everyone. She is such an inspiration,” Freshman Forward Therese Carlander said.

Williston State won it’s first 11 games this season’s helping the team a 12-2 overall record, setting the table for they hope is a special season.

“We talk a lot about our off court chemistry and I think that’s something that we’ve really focused on is creating that bond off the court. I think that’s definitely led to the connections on the court as well. We’ve put it into practice and we’re willing to be on the same page. We’ve got the same goal and we’re taking each game as it comes,” Moffat said.