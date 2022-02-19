Saturday was the final day of the regular season for college basketball teams in our area. Both Minot State and UMary were back at home for senior day.

Both the men’s and women’s teams at Minot State played Minnesota-State-Moorhead. The Dragons pulled off the sweep. The men will get to host an NSIC first-round game on Wednesday.

UMary men’s and women’s teams hosted Northern State. The men’s team falls short against the Wolves. And the women get the win helping them clinch a tournament birth.

Scores:

Minot State 76, Moorhead 87 (M)

Minot State 64, Moorhead 71 (W)

UMary 70, Northern State 78 (M)

UMary 92, Northern State 60 (W)