Bismarck State College announced on Thursday morning the addition of three new programs in the athletic department.

The Mystics will add to the 2022-23 season Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon, and Men’s and Women’s Indoor and Outdoor track and field.

Bismarck State’s goal is to add 60 more student-athletes to compete by the fall of 2022. This will be the first time Bismarck State will have cross country and track and field since 1985, the half-marathon program will be a new program for the school. All three of these programs will compete in the fall and spring.

“Western North Dakota has a tremendously strong track and field culture,” says BSC Athletic Director Myron Schulz. “We are excited to reinstate the track and field and cross-country programs and launch a half-marathon program to provide more opportunities for student-athletes to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. The addition of these programs will also help create an even more vibrant culture within the athletic department and on the BSC campus.”