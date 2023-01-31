A pair of Bottineau seniors announced where they intend to play college football.

Jacob Shriver and Gabe Nero will become the first players to sign on for college football scholarships since Zach Keller has been head coach.

Nero plans to stay close to home and play at Minot State, where he committed to in August.

While Nero has yet to personally talk with newly hired head coach Ian Shields, he says the program’s focus on his pursuit of a degree in business are among the reason’s he chose to play for the Beavers.

It’s an amazing program they have over there. Everyone there is just the best people you could be around. It’s very close to home, my parents could be at everything I do. It’s just a great culture over there,” Nero said.

Shriver kept his decision a secret until today, announcing his intentions to sign at Mayville State over Valley City State, where he plans on utilizing a positive mindset in carving out a role with the Comets.

It’s not like high school where you have been with these guys for however many years that have been in your grade and everything, but it’s definitely scary, and I feel like that’s going to help me get more buddies and more friends, because I feel like I’m a pretty outgoing person, and in those hard times, I’m always so positive and looking on the positive side of things,” Shriver said.