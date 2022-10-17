The Dickinson State Blue Hawks are soaring high into the bye week after their resounding win over ranked Waldorf on Saturday.

50-7 was the final for the home team, placing the Blue Hawks at 23rd overall in the newest NAIA Football poll released Monday.

The defense accrued 7 turnovers against the Warriors, but it was a banner day for the offense. coach Pete Stanton credited some new installs before the game that gave Dickinson State a big-time edge.

“I think it really propels us,” says Stanton. “We were just having some troubles in the red zone early and we put in some other packages this week. We did some wildcats things, we did some other personnel groupings in our short yardage, and our guys we’re able to get that done and finish some drives down in the redzone and that was a big thing for us.”