BISMARCK, N.D. — The Beavers hosted Wayne State for their third home game of the season. MSU will look for its first win of the season next weekend at Northern State.
College Football Scores
|Minot State Beavers
|22
|Wayne State Wildcats
|48
|Final
|North Dakota State Bison
|19
|South Dakota Coyotes
|24
|Final
|Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears
|37
|UMary Marauders
|34
|Final
|North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|21
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|42
|Final
|Dickinson state Blue Hawks
|34
|Valley City State Vikings
|10
|Final