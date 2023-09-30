BISMARCK, N.D. — The Beavers hosted Wayne State for their third home game of the season. MSU will look for its first win of the season next weekend at Northern State.

College Football Scores

Minot State Beavers22Wayne State Wildcats48Final
North Dakota State Bison19South Dakota Coyotes24Final
Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears37UMary Marauders34Final
North Dakota Fighting Hawks21South Dakota State Jackrabbits42Final
Dickinson state Blue Hawks34Valley City State Vikings10Final