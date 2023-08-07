Another team opening fall camp with a new headman is Minot State.

First-year Head Coach Ian Shields said his team is bought into the new culture and has made lots of strides since his arrival this past winter.

“They’re all drinking the Kool-Aid so to speak. They’re excited to go, and it’s practice one that we just finished, and we’ve got a few more practices to put in the bank, so we can keep depositing and depositing, and then on August 31st at 6 pm, we can withdraw,” Shields said.

“The new coaching staff is a really great staff and they love football just as much as all of us and they push us to be better every single day,” Junior Center Jake Swirple said.

“It was a great day and how could you not be happy to play some football?”

The Beavers were picked to finish in a tie for last place alongside UMary in the preseason coaches poll, but the team has sky-high confidence at this point of the season.

“Polls don’t mean nothing. They mean absolutely nothing,” Swirple said.

“It’s just someone’s opinion, and you know what? I don’t care about someone’s opinion. The only opinion that matters is this team’s opinion of ourselves. We are the ones that can change the culture and change the team and turn it around and start winning.”

“The unanimous thought is ‘1-0 every week.’ I don’t think we’re worried about the 11 games all the way down, we’re really thinking about the opponent ahead. The nameless, faceless opponent every week,” Junior Running Back Evan Lovett.