The Minot State Men’s Hockey team is heading into the final couple of games of the regular season with a record of 26-2.

The Beavers are ranked #2 in the nation with three games left before the national tournament. They have seen their fair share of ranked opponents throughout the season and head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk said attention to detail is key to getting the big wins.

Currently, on an 11 game win streak, Waselenchuk added he is impressed with how the offense has spread the puck around.

“We’re as deep as I’ve ever seen our team in my 10 years in terms of being a part of the program,” Waselenchuk said. “One line is not quite clicking we’ve got another three that are so it’s a nice luxury to have but it’s something we don’t take for granted it’s something that these guys work hard at every day.”